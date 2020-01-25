Indiana allowing wagers on Academy Award winners

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/AP) — Indiana is giving gamblers a chance to put down wagers on next month’s Academy Awards.

That option for those interested in betting on the Oscar winners for best picture and other film categories comes under the state’s sports wagering law that took effect in September.

State law allows wagering on non-sporting events that meet certain criteria.

The Indiana gaming commission approved bets on Academy Awards.

Any bet can be made at casino sportbooks or through online betting apps.

New Jersey was the first state last year to accept wagers on the Oscars. They saw almost $750,000 worth of bets on the Oscars and kept almost a quarter of it.