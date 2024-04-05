Indiana Artisan Spring Marketplace

Indiana Artisan serves as a boost for local artisans, backing and showcasing their handmade creations. Started as an economic program, it’s now a non-profit with a clear aim: to promote top-quality Indiana-made goods.

Their yearly event, held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Ag-Hort Building over a weekend, is a chance for visitors to explore and purchase unique items made by local artisans. From art to food and drink, it’s a showcase of Hoosier talent.

The event is more than just shopping; it’s about community and supporting local artists. Visitors not only buy goods but also connect with artisans and learn about their craft.

Every purchase supports local businesses and preserves Indiana’s artisan traditions. It’s a celebration of creativity, entrepreneurship, and the state’s cultural heritage.