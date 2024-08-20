Indiana auto parts manufacturer closing, dozens to lose jobs

Richmond, Ind. (WISH) — A company specializing in brakes and parts for heavy-duty vehicles told the state of Indiana today that they plan to permanently close their facility in Richmond.

TBK Col. Ltd. makes brakes and water pumps for engine cooling systems for heavy-duty vehicles like trucks and buses. The Japanese company did not immediately announce why the closure was taking place.

In its WARN notice to the state, TBK said 86 workers will be laid off as a result of the closure of the Richmond factory. These layoffs include assemblers, bookkeepers, human resources officers, managers, clerks, engineers, maintenance workers, payroll staff and others.

TBK boasts the top share of brakes and pumps in Japan for heavy and medium duty vehicles.