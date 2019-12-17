Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame announces 2020 women’s class

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (inside Indiana Business) – The 2020 women’s induction class of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in New Castle has been announced. This year’s honorees include a former player who held the title of Indiana Miss Basketball, a former Detroit Shock player and a three-year starter and tri-captain at University of Indianapolis who fought through both knees being reconstructed and six total surgeries.

The Class of 2020 will be recognized during a ceremony April 25 in Indianapolis.

Inductees include:

Tina (Reece) Bennett, Austin, Class of 1985

Amy Brauman, Brownsburg, Class of 1991

Kristin (Mattox) Cox, Charlestown Class of 1992

Debbie (Benziger) Dudukovich, Kokomo, Class of 1994

Tiffany Gooden, Fort Wayne Snider, Class of 1994

Angela Hamblin-Blakely, Class of Gary Lew Wallace, Class of 1994

Sandy Herre, Benton Central, Class of 1988

Danielle McCulley, Gary West, Class of 1993

Erika (McCoy) Robinson, Seymour, Class of 1986

Stacie Shepherd, Richmond, Class of 1990

Amy (Walker) Sundt, Bedford North Lawrence, Class of 1991

The Indiana Fever Silver Medal Award was awarded to Harold Metheny, Shelburn, Class of 1952.

For more information about the inductees, click here.