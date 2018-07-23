Indiana Beach roller coaster closes after colliding with tree limb

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — A roller coaster at Indiana Beach was shut down on Sunday after a dead tree limb fell onto the track, colliding with the oncoming passenger car.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened sometime Sunday afternoon on the Hoosier Hurricane ride and was reported by an Indiana Beach employee, according to a spokesperson for the amusement park.

The ride was ended, and maintenance workers arrived to inspect the ride, which did not incur damage on its cars or track, according to Indiana Beach.

The roller coaster will be closed until a full inspection has been completed, which could be as early as Monday.

In 2016, a mechanic was hit by a roller coaster car while working on a platform of the Cornball Express at Indiana Beach and airlifted to Indianapolis with several injuries.

In 2015, two roller coasters at the park — the Tig’rr and the Steel Hawg — came to abrupt stops in the same week, leaving passengers stuck aboard. Four people were stuck about 70 feet in the air on the Steel Hawg, some for more than an hour.