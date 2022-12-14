News

Indiana community outreach program to giveaway socks, gloves, hats this weekend

“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in” (Matthew 25:35).

That’s an excerpt from the bible chapter that inspired the Indianapolis-based community outreach program, Matthew 25 (M25).

The group is all about providing help to the community and the less fortunate through service, love and support. On Saturday, December 17 at 3 p.m., they’re expected to give away 300 bags of socks, gloves and hats to the homeless and anyone else in need at 202 N. Alabama St. Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Pastor David Brown, founder, Matthew 25 Project joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to discuss the organization’s mission and how you can support it.

M25 has been providing food, fuel, and family support for more than years in Indianapolis.

In the future, M25 will also be part of a traditional church called, the Purpose Church (expected to launch in April 2023), a Purpose Home (transitional home for women who are victims of domestic violence) a food truck to feed the homeless.

Anyone is invited to join the mission of M25 and pay it forward to the community.

You can donate and contact the team on their website and Instagram. Their Cash App is $PurposeChurchIndy.

To support their mission you can also purchase a $40 hoodie, which can help feed about five people.

For more information, click here and visit:

instagram.com/purposechurchindy