News

Indiana Convention Center hosts Fan Fest ahead of Big Ten Championship Game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hawkeye and Wolverine fans will pack downtown Indianapolis for the Big 10 Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night.

There are plenty of tailgate options, including the Big 10 Fan Fest in the Indiana Convention Center.

The event runs from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday. More than 200,000 square feet in the Convention Center will be dedicated to interactive games, entertainment, special guest appearances, mascots, performances by participating team bands, giveaways, food and beverages.

Each ticket to the game comes with complimentary access to the Fan Fest. Prices for adults are $8 and youth (ages 3-12) are $4. Children ages 2 and under are free. Individuals with a Military ID can also attend for free.

Tickets can be purchased on site at the Convention Center.