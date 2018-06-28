Indiana creates survey of I-69 design possibilities for Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Ind (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is a step closer to making the Interstate 69 project a reality from Martinsville to Indianapolis.

During a Thursday news conference on Section 6 plans for the extension of I-69 from Indianapolis to Evansville, INDOT, Martinsville Mayor Shannon Kohl and Ben Rawlins of Aesthetic Task Force unveiled renderings of what Martinsville will look like once I-69 is constructed. Welcoming drivers who are passing through will be an entrance monument. There will be a brick texture sound wall that would block some of the noise.

INDOT also gave a look at what an I-69 overpass at Ohio Street would look like, with the same uniform brick look that would be used on the sound barriers and welcoming monument.

According to Rawlins, they wanted a clean, modern and unique look while sticking to brick and limestone, the materials used in most buildings around the city.

INDOT will cover the cost of the aesthetics. “We’re building bridges anyway. We’re building the overpasses anyway. So, we’re going to be doing the construction. The cost of making it look good and making it something the community can be proud of for many, many years, and have buy into this to what it’s going to make their community look like, that cost is nominal,” said INDOT’s Andy Dietrick.

Construction on Section 6, estimated to cost $1.5 billion, is not expected to begin until 2020.

INDOT is looking for public input on three of the final design elements; texture, fencing and lighting options. INDOT has a survey on its website, where you can vote. Voting ends on July 16.