Indiana DNR announces free fishing weekend

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
Free Fishing Days_1523502421985.jpg.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced that the final two free fishing days of the year will take place June 2-3.

On designated free fishing days, Indiana residents can fish public waters without a fishing license or trout stamp.

DNR properties and other sites throughout the state will host youth and family fishing events over the weekend.

Although a license is not required, the DNR encourages anyone interested in attending an event to contact the host property in advance, because some activities may require registration.

Sites hosting events June 2 are:

• Albion, Chain O’Lakes State Park, 260-636-2654 
• Anderson, Mounds State Park, 765-642-6627 
• Andrews, Salamonie Lake, 260-468-2127 
• Birdseye, Patoka Lake, 812-685-2464 
• Bloomington, Monroe Lake (Paynetown State Recreation Area), 812-837-9967 
• Bluffton, Ouabache State Park, 260-824-0926 
• Carmel, Monon Community Center, 317-848-7275 
• Cedar Lake, Cedar Lake, 219-374-6157 
• Cicero, Red Bridge Park, 317-445-3022 
• Clarksville, Falls of the Ohio State Park, 812-280-9970 
• Corydon, O’Bannon Woods State Park, 812-738-8234 
• Elkhart, Elkhart River, 574-293-2572 
• Evansville, Garvin Park, 812-479-0771 
• Fort Wayne, Hurshtown Reservoir, 260-627-3390 
• Fort Wayne, Reservoir Park, 260-402-4714 
• Greencastle, Jaycee Park, 765-653-3395 
• Indianapolis, Eagle Creek Park, 317-327-7116 
• LaPorte, Luhr County Park, 219-324-5855 
• Loogootee, West Boggs, 812-295-3421 
• Mongo, Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area (Rainbow Pit), 260-463-4022 
• Morocco, Willow Slough Fish & Wildlife Area, 219-285-2704 
• Nashville, Brown County State Park, 812-988-5240 
• New Castle, Summit Lake State Park, 765-766-5873 
• North Liberty, Potato Creek State Park, 574-656-8186 ext. 250 
• Peru, Mississinewa Lake, 260-468-2127 
• Plainfield, Hummel Park, 765-676-5437 
• Rockville, Cecil M. Harden Lake (Raccoon State Recreation Area), 765-280-4012 
• Scottsburg, Hardy Lake, 812-794-2244 
• Seymour, Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge, 812-522-4352 ext. 12 
• Vallonia, Starve Hollow State Recreation Area, 812-358-3464 
• Valparaiso, Rogers – Lakewood Park, 219-476-5860 
• Warsaw, Center Lake, 574-372-9554 

Communities holding events June 3 are:

• Columbus, Mill Race Park, 812-376-2680 
• Fremont, Trine State Recreation Area fishing pier, 260-833-2012 
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: