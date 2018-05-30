Indiana DNR announces free fishing weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced that the final two free fishing days of the year will take place June 2-3.
On designated free fishing days, Indiana residents can fish public waters without a fishing license or trout stamp.
DNR properties and other sites throughout the state will host youth and family fishing events over the weekend.
Although a license is not required, the DNR encourages anyone interested in attending an event to contact the host property in advance, because some activities may require registration.
Sites hosting events June 2 are:
• Albion, Chain O’Lakes State Park, 260-636-2654
• Anderson, Mounds State Park, 765-642-6627
• Andrews, Salamonie Lake, 260-468-2127
• Birdseye, Patoka Lake, 812-685-2464
• Bloomington, Monroe Lake (Paynetown State Recreation Area), 812-837-9967
• Bluffton, Ouabache State Park, 260-824-0926
• Carmel, Monon Community Center, 317-848-7275
• Cedar Lake, Cedar Lake, 219-374-6157
• Cicero, Red Bridge Park, 317-445-3022
• Clarksville, Falls of the Ohio State Park, 812-280-9970
• Corydon, O’Bannon Woods State Park, 812-738-8234
• Elkhart, Elkhart River, 574-293-2572
• Evansville, Garvin Park, 812-479-0771
• Fort Wayne, Hurshtown Reservoir, 260-627-3390
• Fort Wayne, Reservoir Park, 260-402-4714
• Greencastle, Jaycee Park, 765-653-3395
• Indianapolis, Eagle Creek Park, 317-327-7116
• LaPorte, Luhr County Park, 219-324-5855
• Loogootee, West Boggs, 812-295-3421
• Mongo, Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area (Rainbow Pit), 260-463-4022
• Morocco, Willow Slough Fish & Wildlife Area, 219-285-2704
• Nashville, Brown County State Park, 812-988-5240
• New Castle, Summit Lake State Park, 765-766-5873
• North Liberty, Potato Creek State Park, 574-656-8186 ext. 250
• Peru, Mississinewa Lake, 260-468-2127
• Plainfield, Hummel Park, 765-676-5437
• Rockville, Cecil M. Harden Lake (Raccoon State Recreation Area), 765-280-4012
• Scottsburg, Hardy Lake, 812-794-2244
• Seymour, Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge, 812-522-4352 ext. 12
• Vallonia, Starve Hollow State Recreation Area, 812-358-3464
• Valparaiso, Rogers – Lakewood Park, 219-476-5860
• Warsaw, Center Lake, 574-372-9554
Communities holding events June 3 are:
• Columbus, Mill Race Park, 812-376-2680
• Fremont, Trine State Recreation Area fishing pier, 260-833-2012