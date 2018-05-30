Indiana DNR announces free fishing weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced that the final two free fishing days of the year will take place June 2-3.

On designated free fishing days, Indiana residents can fish public waters without a fishing license or trout stamp.

DNR properties and other sites throughout the state will host youth and family fishing events over the weekend.

Although a license is not required, the DNR encourages anyone interested in attending an event to contact the host property in advance, because some activities may require registration.

Sites hosting events June 2 are:

• Albion, Chain O’Lakes State Park, 260-636-2654

• Anderson, Mounds State Park, 765-642-6627

• Andrews, Salamonie Lake, 260-468-2127

• Birdseye, Patoka Lake, 812-685-2464

• Bloomington, Monroe Lake (Paynetown State Recreation Area), 812-837-9967

• Bluffton, Ouabache State Park, 260-824-0926

• Carmel, Monon Community Center, 317-848-7275

• Cedar Lake, Cedar Lake, 219-374-6157

• Cicero, Red Bridge Park, 317-445-3022

• Clarksville, Falls of the Ohio State Park, 812-280-9970

• Corydon, O’Bannon Woods State Park, 812-738-8234

• Elkhart, Elkhart River, 574-293-2572

• Evansville, Garvin Park, 812-479-0771

• Fort Wayne, Hurshtown Reservoir, 260-627-3390

• Fort Wayne, Reservoir Park, 260-402-4714

• Greencastle, Jaycee Park, 765-653-3395

• Indianapolis, Eagle Creek Park, 317-327-7116

• LaPorte, Luhr County Park, 219-324-5855

• Loogootee, West Boggs, 812-295-3421

• Mongo, Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area (Rainbow Pit), 260-463-4022

• Morocco, Willow Slough Fish & Wildlife Area, 219-285-2704

• Nashville, Brown County State Park, 812-988-5240

• New Castle, Summit Lake State Park, 765-766-5873

• North Liberty, Potato Creek State Park, 574-656-8186 ext. 250

• Peru, Mississinewa Lake, 260-468-2127

• Plainfield, Hummel Park, 765-676-5437

• Rockville, Cecil M. Harden Lake (Raccoon State Recreation Area), 765-280-4012

• Scottsburg, Hardy Lake, 812-794-2244

• Seymour, Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge, 812-522-4352 ext. 12

• Vallonia, Starve Hollow State Recreation Area, 812-358-3464

• Valparaiso, Rogers – Lakewood Park, 219-476-5860

• Warsaw, Center Lake, 574-372-9554

Communities holding events June 3 are:

• Columbus, Mill Race Park, 812-376-2680

• Fremont, Trine State Recreation Area fishing pier, 260-833-2012

