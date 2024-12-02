Indiana DNR: Body found in Tippecanoe River, investigation underway

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana conservation officers are investigating after a body was found Monday morning in the Tippecanoe River in Carroll County.

Just after 11 a.m. Monday, Carroll County Dispatch received a call regarding a body that was in the Tippecanoe River near the 6400 block of North County Road 1225 West.

Investigators identified the body as that of Evan Wood, 23, of Monticello, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Wood was found missing from his residence early Monday morning, and family and friends were actively searching the area when his body was found.

Investigators are working to determine Wood’s whereabouts after 10 p.m. on Sunday, when he was last seen. Investigators ask that anyone with information call 812-837-9536.

Wood’s cause of death is pending autopsy results.