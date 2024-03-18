Search
Indiana DNR recover body of missing 18-year-old from Versailles Lake

Carson Hughes. (Provided Photo/Indiana DNR)
by: Jay Adkins
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana conservation officers have recovered the body of Carson Hughes, 18, of Osgood, from Versailles Lake. Indiana DNR began its investigation of Hughes’ disappearance on Friday.

At 6:50 p.m. Sunday, conservation officer divers, utilizing sonar, recovered Hughes in six feet of water.

Hughes was pronounced dead on scene by the Ripley County Coroner’s Office, and an exact cause of death is pending autopsy results. Family notification has been made.

Assisting agencies include the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, Ripley County Coroner’s Office, Indiana State Police Aviation, Ripley County EMA, Ripley County EMS, Ripley County Health Department, Versailles Fire, Delaware Fire, Hamilton County Urban Search and Rescue, Friendship Fire, Batesville Fire, Buckeye Search and Rescue, Ohio Task Force One, Texas EquuSearch, Hamilton County Police Association Dive, and hundreds of civilian volunteers. 

