Indiana doctor explains link between daylight saving, long-term chronic disease

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a seemingly harmless one hour.

In March, most Americans spring ahead, and in November, we fall behind.

The adjustment is much more than a transient feeling of grogginess or a serious need for a midday nap in the days following.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Graham Carlos, executive medical director at Eskenazi Health, about the long-term health complications that come with this time adjustment.

“There’s the chronic disordinance of your circadian rhythm that’s set by the sun and the clock on the wall,” Carlos said. “That leads to a phenomenon called social jet lag. Social jet lag is associated with obesity, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, and high blood pressure.”

Carlos says the effects of daylight saving time is even more profound on Hoosiers because they live on the westernmost part of the Eastern time zone.

Hoosiers’ Circadian clocks and social clocks are more out of sync than other people living in other parts of the nation, he says.

Waking up in the dark and going to bed in the light, Carlos says, is unnatural. He encourages health authorities consider abolishing daylight saving.