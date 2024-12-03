Indiana to host meeting on State Road 37 improvements in Noblesville

A view on Dec. 3, 2024, of State Road 37 north of 146th Street in Noblesville, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

(Hamilton County Reporter) — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will hold a public information meeting regarding the State Road 37 Improvement project in Noblesville.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Noblesville High School, 18111 Cumberland Road. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the meeting will take place in the Large Group Instruction Room (Area #1239). Attendees should enter the school through Gate 1.

Representatives from INDOT, the City of Noblesville, Lochmueller Group, and American Structurepoint will provide information and gather feedback about the project.

INDOT, in partnership with the City of Noblesville, is kicking off the State Road 37 Improvement project. This project will include improvements along SR 37 from south of Greenfield Avenue to north of State Road 32. The goal of the project is to address traffic congestion and pedestrian and vehicular safety along the SR 37 corridor.

The entire project team is committed to robust project communications and collaboration. INDOT and the project team value feedback and will consider all comments and concerns.

This article was published Nov. 30, 2024, in The Hamilton County Reporter.