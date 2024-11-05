67°
Live election blog: Central Indiana polls to close at 6 p.m.

(WISH Image)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Polls will close at 6 p.m. in central Indiana, and the candidates and the voters are poised to learn who will be Indiana’s next governor and attorney general, and the state’s next U.S. senator and U.S. representatives.

Follow this blog for quick information after Tuesday’s election in Indiana.

All Indiana polls will be closed by 7 p.m. Voters in line when polls close will be allowed to cast ballots.

News 8 will have election coverage through 8 p.m. Tuesday, and again from 10-11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Also, election coverage will be on Wednesday’s “Daybreak.” Running election results, as they are provided from Indiana counties, are available at WISHTV.com and on the lower portion of the screen on WISH-TV during newscasts.

