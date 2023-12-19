Search
Indiana First Dog Henry Holcomb dies at 13

Indiana First Dog Henry Holcomb. (Provided Photo/Office of Governor Eric J. Holcomb via Flickr)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s First Dog Henry Holcomb has died, his family announced Monday night. He was thirteen years old.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and his family shared this in a statement on Henry’s passing.

Henry brought so much joy to Hoosiers young and old, two-legged and four-legged alike. He was more than a family pet to me and Janet as he gifted us daily with his funny, loving ways that we’ll treasure forever.

We thank everyone for embracing Henry and following his journey as the First Dog of Indiana. It warmed our hearts as we travelled the state to be met with the question, “How’s Henry?”

Henry’s exuberance for life will be missed, and his place in our hearts never replaced.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb

Indiana First Lady Janet Holcomb also commented on Henry’s passing, saying in a statement that the family is “profoundly saddened” by his death.

Janet described Henry as “tough beyond measure,” having survived several chronic illnesses and a “terrible dog attack.” Despite this, the snuggly schnauzer captured the Holcombs’ hearts and amassed thousands of beloved fans from across Indiana and the country.

“When we look back on our tenure in office, the memories will forever be intertwined with our Henry, and the hundreds of people who have told us that he made them smile,” she said. “Henry, we were so lucky to be your humans. You will always be our very good boy.”

(Provided Photos/Office of Governor Eric Holcomb via Flickr)

