Indiana FOP endorses Sen. Donnelly in campaign for re-election

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Senator Joe Donnelly now has an organization backing him in his campaign for re-election.

The Fraternal Order of Police of Indiana officially offered its endorsement of Donnelly Monday morning during a press conference at the State FOP’s office.

Indiana FOP President Bill Owensby says Donnelly has proven for years to be a supporter of law enforcement and their families.

Donnelly wrote and pushed the Officer Mental Health and Wellness Act in 2017. Owensby says that bill stemmed from a conversation with the FOP.

