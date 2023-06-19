Indiana gas taxes increase for fifth straight month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana officials announced Monday the gasoline use tax will climb to 20.5 cents per gallon on July 1.

The use tax is a 7% tax based on the average cost of gasoline in the previous month.

Indiana gasoline excise tax will also go up one penny in July to 34 cents per gallon. The increase is automatic and annual under state law.

State Republican lawmakers approved extending the annual once-cent increase this spring. That increase will continue through 2027.

Starting July 1, Indiana drivers will pay 72.9 cents per gallon in combined state and federal taxes on gasoline.

Going back to February, the Indiana use tax has increased 3.3 cents per gallon and has increased each of the last five months.