Indiana gas use tax to fall more than 5 cents in September

FILE - A motorist fills up the tank on a sedan, July 22, 2022, in Saratoga, Wyo. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday, July 24, 2022 that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana says it’s gasoline use tax will be 24 cents per gallon in September.

That’s down from 29.4 cents in August, which is a record high in Indiana.

The drop is due to the fall in gas prices over the past month.

Starting Sept. 1, motorist will pay 75.4 cents per gallon in taxes on gasoline: 24 cents state gas use tax, 33 cents state excise tax, and 18.4 cents federal excise tax.