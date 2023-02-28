Indiana governor grants clemency to prisoner with inoperable brain tumor

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s governor has granted clemency to a drug convict in the New Castle Correctional Facility.

Tommy J. Alsman was convicted of dealing methamphetamine in 2019 in Posey County, which is on the Ohio River east of Evansville. The 41-year-old’s earliest release date was set for Feb. 14 next year.

The grant of clemency from Gov. Eric Holcomb, issued Monday, says Alsman has an inoperable Stage 4 brain tumor. He’s received treatment to no avail, the governor’s order says. Alsman is considered to be in terminal condition “with only a few weeks to live.”

“Petitioner Alsman will require palliative and hospice care the remainder of his life and it is not probable that his medical condition will improve,” the order says.

The Indiana Parole Board had recommended Alsman’s sentenced be commuted.

WEHT and WTVW had reported Alsman, of Washington, Indiana, was found passed out about 7 a.m. Jan. 25, 2019, in a car at a Wadesville gas station. Deputies found crystal meth, Xanas pills and other prescription drugs in his car.