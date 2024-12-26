Indiana grandma gets Caitlin Clark surprise

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana grandmother woke up to Caitlin Clark tickets under the Christmas tree, and her reaction is going viral.

77-year-old Mary Johann, lovingly called “Maw Jo” by her 11 grandkids, prides herself on being a Clark super fan. She watched nearly every game of last season from her Evansville living room and said attending a Fever game is a huge item on her bucket list.

“I’m on my feet,” Johann said. “I’m all over the room. I’m here by myself, but I love it. I cheer. I scream. I like her character I like the way she handles the public.”

Her granddaughter, Taylor Massey, lives in Indianapolis and was determined to make her grandmother’s dream a reality.

On Christmas morning, Massey set up her phone and began recording as Johann began opening a boxed gift. Inside, she first found a Clark jersey with the famous “22.”

“A Caitlin Clark jersey!” Johann said in the video.

Moments later, Massey prompted her to look underneath the tissue paper.

“I am going to the game!” Johann said as she realized she would soon fulfill a dream.

Massey posted the video and likes, views, and comments began rolling in, including from the All-Star herself.

Clark commented, “Lets go grams” on the video.

Caitlin Clark responds to video of Indiana grandmother Mary Johann receiving tickets to Fever game. (Screenshot)

Massey called to tell Johann.

“She started screaming,” Massey said. “I’m like, ‘Caitlin saw the video.’ I was like, ‘she just commented.’ She was like, ‘you’re kidding me.’”

Johann said the chance to witness a game means far more than most understand. It’s the chance to see what was once a dream, become a reality.

Johann always loved sports and dreamed of being an athlete as a young girl. But, due to a lack of representation, she was left with few options.

“Well it comes from me not being able to play a sport,” Johann said. “I couldn’t even wear slacks to school, much less put on a basketball uniform. I was athletic, but had no out for being an athletic person. To see women come this far, it’s amazing to me. It’s just truly amazing.”

She was determined to make sure every one of her girls had the option she didn’t have.

“My childhood is her, and she’s one of my very best friends,” Massey said. “She’s always been so strong and independent, and she has instilled that in me, and my mom, and my aunts. I would say just being a strong, independent, confident woman and knowing that you can do anything that you set your mind to by yourself and you don’t need anyone else to have to have alongside to get things done.”

Johann offered a few words of advice to any young girl with a similar dream: Stay independent and always be kind.