Indiana Grown: 4th of July wines and cocktails

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our all new Daybreak weekend segments allow us to shine light and show some love to some local businesses, courtesy of Indiana Grown.

This week, Jake Johnson with Hotel Tango Whiskey and Sarah Shadday with Mallow Run Winery dropped by our studios to showcase some festive 4th of July cocktails.

Check out more from some of the tasty cocktails with recipes below!

Blueberry Sparkler

fresh berries

1 part coconut rum

1 part Mallow Run Blueberry Wine

2 parts ginger ale or club soda

ice

coconut flakes for garnish

Garnish rim of a tall glass with coconut flakes. Fill with ice and add rum, wine and soda; gently stir. Add fresh berries and enjoy!



Sparkling Blueberry Lemonade Sangria

2 parts Mallow Run Blueberry Cider

1 part dry white wine like Mallow Run Pinot Grigio

1 part fresh lemonade

fresh berries and lemon slices to garnish

ice

Fill glass with ice. Add Blueberry Cider, white wine and fresh lemonade, gently stir in and garnish with fresh fruit. Enjoy!

