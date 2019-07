INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our all new Daybreak segments allow us to highlight some local business courtesy of Indiana Grown.

This week, Andy Gilman with Bee Coffee Roasters dropped by our studios to talk about his cafe located on Capitol Avenue.

Andy tipped us off on the different stages of roasting a coffee bean and what the process entails.

