Indiana Grown: Bier Brewery & Taproom

by: Staff Reports
Indiana Grown: Bier Brewery & Taproom

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV partners with Indiana Grown to highlight a local company.

This week, Jerry Connor from Bier Brewery & Taproom, stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the family-owned business.

“What sets us apart first of all is the quality of our beer and the consistency,” said Connor. “For a craft brewery that’s the most difficult thing.”

Connor said the brewery developed after his oldest son purchased his first beer kit.

“The light goes off and he’s just enamored for the rest of his life,” said Connor.

The first beer canned at Bier Brewery was Weizengoot, a German Hefeweizen. The brewery has two locations — one in Carmel and one in Indianapolis.

Indiana Grown: Bier Brewery& Taproom

