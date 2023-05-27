Search
Indiana Grown: Cornerstone Bread Company

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest is Cindy Helmling, founder of the Cornerstone Bread Company based here in Indianapolis.

Through their work baking bread, they also serve the community by working with non-profit groups focused on helping local women, minorities, the homeless, LGBTQIA+ persons, and more.

Visit their website and enjoy the full video above to learn more!

Various breads made by Cornerstone Bread Company.
(Provided Photos/Cornerstone Bread Company.)

