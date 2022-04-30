News

Indiana Grown: Dead Headers Greenhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guests are Marcus Baker and his daughter, Trinity, from Dead Headers Greenhouse in Spiceland Indiana.

“We grow and specialize in annuals, perennials, tropicals, and a little bit of the unique varieties. We try to focus on the more unique things, you know, to have a little bit of change in the way you can present your garden or just give you more options.”

“We try to encourage everybody to learn to grow your own, produce more for yourself. It is very rewarding early on. It is just a vegetative state. A lot of people haven’t made it or may not have tried gardening, so once they get to the fruit stage they get to start bringing in and harvesting their fruits and vegetables, then it becomes really, really, rewarding for them. Jams, jellies, salsas, there is so much you can do for yourself at home with little space. You can grow a garden in as little space as two cubic square feet.”

Dead Headers Greenhouse has an annual plug sale starting today at 10 a.m. You can purchase a 25 cent tomato plug.