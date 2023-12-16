Indiana Grown: Goose the Market and Smoking Goose

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Corrie Cook from Goose the Market and Smoking Goose joins News 8 at Daybreak.

Goose the Market, a gourmet market and butcher shop open seven days a week on Delaware Street, provides an aromatic array of charcuterie treats, a daily mix of soups, sandwiches, and much more.

Cook shares with News 8 more on the market’s meat and charcuterie making, the market’s holiday experience, and shows off a wide variety of the fragrant foods offered by the deli.

Cook also discusses the Smoking Goose’s freezer sale. Smoking Goose, the production facility located near downtown Indianapolis on Dorman Street, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Shoppers can mix and match frozen sausages, hams, bacon, smoked meats, and see discounts on many other treats, classes, and more.

