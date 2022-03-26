News

Indiana Grown: Hardwood Honey

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest is Ross Harding with Hardwood Honey.

Hardin started Hardwood Honey in 2012 with a single hive in one location. Today, Harding manages more than two dozen bee yards across central Indiana for schools, restaurants, art museums, and private clients.

“I started beekeeping about 10 years ago and I just fell in love,” Hardin said. “I’ve been all over Indy and almost every city touching Indy. Now I have bees in all those cities. I’ve rescued bees across Indianapolis and all over. And I now have some unique honey products that I get to share with everybody.”

Hardwood Honey products can be purchased online at the Hardwood Honey website.