News

Indiana Grown: Hopwood Cellars Winery & Distillery

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guests are Sarah and Eric Abel from Hopwood Cellars Winery & Distillery.

Hopwood offers a wide selection of wine, bourbon, and whiskey. Wine club memberships are available for purchase.

They also offer in home wine tasting parties as well.

“If you favor the dry reds, we’ll bring that, if you want a variety, we bring that and can give you the history of breakdown on it and basically just have a party with you,” Eric Abel said.

Every Saturday live music happens from 2-4 p.m.

They are located in Zionsville, but they plan to open a second location on the northside of Zionsville at Highway 421 and County Road 200. Events will start at this location in July of 2022.

“There’s a 16 acre vineyard. We have 2,200 vines, barns, It’s beautiful. Well actually start doing events for the middle end of July. We’ll have music out there, we’ll do some possible movie nights, walking tours of the vines for everybody,” Eric Abel said.

Hopwood’s website if located here.