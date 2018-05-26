Indiana Grown: Jen’s BBQ Sauce

by: Staff Reports

Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re excited to start featuring more local love on Daybreak, courtesy of Indiana Grown.

We hope your taste buds are ready because we got a whiff of some delicious barbecue this weekend.

Jennifer and Johnny White of Jen’s Country Kitchen BBQ Sauce dropped by our studios Saturday to share their story.

The business officially opened on February 1 of 2011.

You can support local business and get a taste of the sauce yourself at these locations:

  • Smith Family Farm Market, Pendleton Central Indiana Kroger’s
  • Lapel Foodmart, Lapel Market District, Carmel
  • Strong’s Market, Anderson Café Solei, Eskenazi Health, Indianapolis
  • Strough’s Supermarket, Fortville Needler’s Fresh Market

Check out the interviews above for more!

