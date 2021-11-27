News

Indiana Grown: Newfangled Confections

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest is Carrie Abbott with Newfangled Confections. The company is based in Indianapolis and has its headquarters at 1340 N. Illinois St.

Abbott talked with News 8’s Randall Newsome about how the company got its start, what Small Business Saturday means to her and the atmosphere on Black Friday.

More information about Newfangled Confections can be found on the company’s website.