Indiana Grown: Revival Food Co.

This week Rachel Klein with Revival Food Co. stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about her natural nut butter product line.

Klein launched the business five years ago after she decided to make almond butter as wedding favors for her wedding. Turns out the favors were a huge hit, and the rest is history.

“I just loved almond butter,” said Klein. “Was trying to find something on the shelf that wasn’t there so I made it myself. Never thought it would actually turn into a business.”

Klein said her love of almond butter came due to her and her family being vegetarian. She said as a vegetarian, she gets a lot of her protein from nuts and legumes and that’s how she landed on nut butter as a favorite snack.

Klein is now introducing customers to different flavors of almond butter with her product line.

“Each flavor has its own really unique superfood mix,” she said.

The Revival Food Co. almond butter features a variety of natural ingredients, including sea salt, vanilla, hemp, flax, chia, cacao, coconut, cinnamon, chai, rosemary and maca.

