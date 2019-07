INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The all new Daybreak segments with Indiana Grown gives us a chance to spotlight some delicious Hoosier recipes.

This week, we spent some time with a business that will help in taking your barbecue to a new level for the summer.

Amy Shoup Mennen and Cindy Shoup Cacy from Shoup’s Country Foods in Frankfort dropped by our studios to showcase some of their products.

Click here for more from Shoup’s.

Check out the videos above for more!