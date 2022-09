News

Indiana Grown: Smoking Goose ‘Public Smokehouse’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest is Corrie Cook with Smoking Goose.

Smoking Goose is located at 407 Dorman Street in Indianapolis. They are open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. as well as Saturday’s from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Shop at their website here.