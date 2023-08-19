Indiana Grown: The Barn at Helm

This week, Julie Frame, owner of The Barn at Helm joins News 8 at Weekend Daybreak.

Based in Williamsburg, Indiana, The Barn at Helm has been growing flowers for nine years. Five years ago, the Barn opened to the public for ‘you-pick’ events, where guest can pick their own flowers. The farm has four acres of more than 80 different varieties of beautiful flowers.

Frame joins the show to share the farm’s history, the importance of agriculture in Indiana, and all that the Barn has to offer for family fun.

The Barn at Helm also provides florist services for 11 months of the year and is approved as an entertainment, amusement, and concert venue.

