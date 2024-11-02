Indiana Grown: The Tasty Plate Café

This week, Dustie Condon and Stacy Jenkins of The Tasty Plate Café joined News 8 at Daybreak.

Based in Morgantown, the café focuses on sustainability by harvesting from local gardens and using discarded food and other scraps as compost for the gardens they pull from.

Condon and Jenkins share everything Tasty Plate has to offer, from all natural dog treats, to vegan meals, to upcoming “hearty” dishes like lasagna and pierogis.

They also share more about the café’s upcoming wine tasting event on Nov. 9.

