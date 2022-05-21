News

Indiana Grown: Tulip Tree Creamery

This week’s guest is Laura Davenport, from Tulip Tree Creamery on the city’s northwest side of Indianapolis.

“Farmer’s markets just started within the last two weeks. We do Carmel, Broad Ripple, and Garfield Park. They start at 8 a.m. and they last until noon,” Davenport said.

Tulip Tree Creamery offers a variety of hand crafted cheese.

According to Davenport, everything is handmade and classes are also offered with Tulip Tree Creamery.

“We have classes twice a week. Generally, a fresh mozzarella, burrata, ricotta. We do a cheddar and gouda class so people can actually learn how to make some of the cheeses,” Davenport said.

