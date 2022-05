News

Indiana Grown: William Rose Distillery

Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest is Ron Hopwood, from William Rose Distillery in Zionsville.

The distillery has a selection of local bourbon and whiskey options that are made right here in Indiana.

According to Hopwood, he is hoping to open the William Rose Distillery tasting room coming in 2023.

