News

Indiana health officials report mumps case at FFA convention

by:
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State health official have issued a health alert that a person at the National FFA Convention & Expo last week had mumps.

“The risk of infection from this case is very low, as close contact is required for mumps transmission,” said a email Monday to News 8 from Greta Sanderson, communications project manager for the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). “However, out of an abundance of caution, ISDH issued the attached health alert to providers urging them to ask about attendance at the FFA convention on Oct. 30 and 31 if they have a patient who presents with symptoms of mumps.”

Steps were taken to “eliminate the risk of transmission” and health care professionals in others states were notified of the viral infection, Sanderson said. The alert was dated Friday, a day before the FFA convention ended.

The alert calls on people who are not immunized or are up to date with immunization should receive the mumps-measles-rubella vaccine.

Document: Confirmed mumps exposure at FFA convention in IndianapolisDownload

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE NEWS STORIES

Improved pedestrian access, traffic flow coming to 2 busy 38th Street intersections

by: Staff Reports /

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State health official have issued a health alert that a person at the National FFA Convention & Expo last week had mumps.

“The risk of infection from this case is very low, as close contact is required for mumps transmission,” said a email Monday to News 8 from Greta Sanderson, communications project manager for the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). “However, out of an abundance of caution, ISDH issued the attached health alert to providers urging them to ask about attendance at the FFA convention on Oct. 30 and 31 if they have a patient who presents with symptoms of mumps.”

Steps were taken to “eliminate the risk of transmission” and health care professionals in others states were notified of the viral infection, Sanderson said. The alert was dated Friday, a day before the FFA convention ended.

The alert calls on people who are not immunized or are up to date with immunization should receive the mumps-measles-rubella vaccine.

Document: Confirmed mumps exposure at FFA convention in IndianapolisDownload

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Improved pedestrian access, traffic flow coming to 2 busy 38th Street intersections

Top Video /

Bowling Green beats Ball State 67-61

Sports /

No. 25 Rutgers holds on to beat Purdue 70-63

Sports /

Baldwin heats up again, No. 16 Butler beats Georgetown 69-64

Sports /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.