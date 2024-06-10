Indiana Historical Society launches new kiosk highlighting Black historical sites across state

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Historical Society is launching an interactive tool this weekend, in time for its Juneteenth programming.

It’s a touchscreen kiosk with a map of Indiana. The goal is to highlight sites that are significant to Black History in the state.

The tool was originally designed to be a website, but will now show off about 90 sites inside the History Center.

IHS received funding from Winston/Terrell Group, a government and public affairs firm based in Indianapolis.

President Robin Winston says Indianapolis alone has a rich Black history.

“There are historical photos here, Madam CJ Walker is here,” Winston said. “The people that started the Indianapolis Recorder are here, the 28th Indiana regiment that was in Galveston, Texas the day the slaves were freed on Juneteenth … There are a lot of historical things that are here.”

Most of the research was completed and then designed by Von Watts of 8393 Creative, a nonprofit that looks to empower young people through creativity.

President of IHS Jody Blankenship says interactive maps help show off information in a more engaging way.

“It’s a critical piece of everything we do,” Blankenship said. “People come in, they want to interact with things, they want to touch. They want to explore on their own terms and in their own way … [It’s] absolutely critical both for the youth and families that come in.”

Winston says the goal is to inspire visitors to visit these sites in all corners of the state.

“There will be people that might go to Richmond, Indiana to see the Levi Coffin home in Fountain City,” Winston said. “They stay there and have lunch, they get gasoline in the town. So it is an economic development benefit.”

The Indiana Historical Society, 450 W Ohio St., will officially launch the Kiosk alongside its Juneteenth celebrations on Saturday. The History Center will offer free admission that day, opening at 10 a.m.