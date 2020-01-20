Indiana Historical Society marks MLK Day with games, history, service

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Keeping true to Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of love, unity and service, the Indiana Historical Society hosted a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event with a little of everything from the history books to modern civil rights.

Admission was being waived at the Indiana Historical Society’s Indiana History Center on IUPUI’s campus. Day passes are generally $13 for adults and $5 for youth. Visitors can enjoy activities about African-American culture, Civil Rights Movement history, service projects, and events just for kids.

The museum presents several historical educational opportunities including a presentation from historian Susan Hall Dotson titled “Before Dr. King: The Activism of Madam C.J. Walker” from 2:15 – 3 p.m. Visitors can also check out an exhibit called “Local Speech, Global Reach,” honoring the 50th anniversary of King’s death and Robert F. Kennedy’s famous speech given in Indianapolis. The exhibit is a collaboration between Indiana Historical Society and the Kennedy King Memorial Initiative.

Families can also donate to a winter clothing drive at the Indiana History Center as part of its holiday service projects. Attendees can also help assemble first aid kits to be distributed by Healthnet. Healthnet will also distribute letters written by volunteers to people facing homelessness in central Indiana.

Children and families can also play the the society’s Budget Basics Game, helping people visualize basic budgeting for multiple income levels. Visitors can also pick a topic and make their own activism posters. Indiana Avenue Monopoly, an interactive game teaching players about the history and significance of Indiana Avenue, is also available.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Indiana History Center. Visitors are invited back to learn more about the Civil Rights Movement, King and African-American culture through its exhibits, libraries and historical collections. Read about current exhibits here.