Indiana hosts national roundtable on school safety

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Education on Tuesday hosted school administration leaders from 14 states in the state’s first State Education Chief Roundtable on School Safety.
The purpose of the roundtable discussion is to share best practices for implementing effective school safety policies and procedures. State education officials said they invited representatives from 50 states and territories, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick hosted 40 representatives from 14 states and Washington, D.C.
“Across the nation, Indiana is not alone,” McCormick said. “It was a good day for Indiana, and a great day for our partners.”
The roundtable discussion was during the 2018 Indiana Advances School Safety Specialist Academy, and Adam Baker with the department explained that out-of-state visitors could attend training sessions and learn how Indiana trains its safety specialists. Indiana and New Jersey are the only U.S. states to mandate a district school safety specialist. McCormick said Indiana implemented its program in 1999.
“I think Indiana is leading in a lot of ways, but we’re also learning from each other,” she told members of the media after the conference. “Utah shared a very unique app that they’re using across the state . Missouri shared a lot of legislation and best practices. New Jersey was here and shared a lot about their social emotional programs and how they scaled that.”
McCormick has not put any new plans into motion since the roundtable but said her team picked up a lot of different pieces and can decide if they fit for Indiana.
She also applauded Monday’s passage of House Bill 1230, which will send $5 million in school safety funding from the state to local school districts.
“Any additional money we are thankful for,” McCormick said.
Others in the Statehouse said they were confident Indiana is doing its best to protect students.
“People say, ‘Well, we shouldn’t be arming teachers’ and I agree with that,” said House Assistant Majority Whip Jim Lucas, a Republican from Seymour. “We shouldn’t be arming teachers, we should quit disarming them.”
“Indiana requires a license to legally and lawfully carry a handgun in the state of Indiana,” Lucas said. “Let’s recognize that license. Why is school property off limits?”
In regards to that safety measure, McCormick said she is decided.
“I am not anti-guns in school as long as the person who is armed is law enforcement, school resource officers, those who are tactically trained to use it and use it wisely.”
