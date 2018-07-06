Indiana Inspector General to investigate allegations against A.G. Curtis Hill

by: Staff Reports

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Inspector General will look into the allegations against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill. The move was announced Friday morning.

Indiana Inspector General Lori Torres released the following statement:

Both Republican and Democrat legislative leadership have officially requested the Inspector General to investigate the allegations against Attorney General Curtis Hill. Our office will proceed with that investigation and conduct a full and fair review of the facts as it would with any investigation undertaken by the Office of Inspector General.

Hill is accused of inappropriately touching four women during a legislative end-of-session party in March.

In addition to announced investigation, Indiana lawmakers have called for Hill to resign, including Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

Holcomb released a statement on the allegations Thursday evening:

Four women had the courage to step forward to report sexual harassment by the Indiana Attorney General. The findings of the recent legislative report are disturbing and, at a minimum, show a violation of the state’s zero tolerance sexual harassment policy. I concur with Sen. Long and Speaker Bosma that Attorney General Hill should resign, and I support a thorough investigation by the state’s Inspector General.

