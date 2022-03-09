News

Indiana lawmakers in final debates over handgun permits

Handguns are displayed at the Smith & Wesson booth at the 2018 National Shooting Sports Foundation's Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House has approved a Republican-backed bill that would repeal Indiana’s requirement to carry a handgun in public, setting up a debate in the Senate where some Republicans have opposed the proposal.

The bill would further loosen the state’s firearms laws and has drawn public opposition from the state police superintendent and some major law enforcement organizations.

House members voted 68-30 largely along party lines Tuesday in favor of the bill that Republican lawmakers revived it last week after conflict among GOP senators had temporarily sidelined the issue.

The permit repeal bill was expected to be among the final votes as the Republican-dominated Legislature aimed to adjourn this year’s session on Tuesday.