Indiana lawmakers to review state law following Noblesville shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana lawmakers will be reviewing state law as it pertains to juveniles being charged as adults.

Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma (R-Indianapolis) made the announcement on Wednesday.

“In light of the Noblesville West Middle School incident and the recent charges brought against the shooter, we are reviewing current state law in regards to juveniles being charged as adults,” Bosma said in a statement. “Given the heinous acts that led to a teacher and student being seriously harmed, I think it’s important for us to take a thoughtful look at our criminal code and whether changes to the law are appropriate.”

The announcement comes a day after Hamilton County Prosecutor D. Lee Buckingham announced a petition in juvenile court against the 13-year-old suspect in the May 25 shooting.

The petition alleges Moore is a delinquent child, according to Buckingham.

Buckingham explained the circumstances in which juveniles can be waived to adult court and why the suspect’s age and the crimes he allegedly committed do not qualify. He also praised the efforts of police, first responders, teachers and school staff:

“Under the above-referenced current laws, a child thirteen (13) years of age can only be waived to adult court if the attempt to murder an individual or individuals is actually successful. In this case, due to the heroic and extraordinary efforts of many people, including teachers, a school nurse, the Noblesville Police Department School Resource Officer, and many other first responders and medical providers, thankfully, Jason Seaman and Ella Whistler survived. This blessing results in this matter remaining in the juvenile justice system under our current laws, a result which will, I am sure, be very troubling and unsatisfying for many people.”

Buckingham also announced the name of the shooter as David Moore. WISH-TV had chosen not to name the shooter until investigators made it public.

The prosecutor’s statement says the petition alleges the suspect “committed acts that would be felony or misdemeanor crimes if committed by an adult”:

Attempted Murder, a Level 1 felony;

Aggravated Battery, a Level 3 felony;

Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon, a Level 5 felony;

Possession of a Firearm on School Property, a Level 6 felony;

Dangerous Possession of a Firearm, a Class A misdemeanor;

Possession of a Knife on School Property, a Class B misdemeanor.

His initial hearing is scheduled for June 11 at 8:30 a.m.

Court documents obtained by News 8 on Wednesday state that Moore had a .22-caliber handgun and a .45-caliber handgun at the time of the attack.