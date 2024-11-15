Indiana Mad Ants host home opener Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–The Indiana Mad Ants, are back on home court for the first time this season.

The G League affiliate of the Pacers will call Gainbridge Fieldhouse home for the entire season during the 2024-25 season.

The team tipped off at 12:30 p.m., Friday afternoon, they take on the Iowa Wolves.

“Being able to play on this court, the guys are excited.” Said Chris Taylor, GM of the Indiana Mad Ants

The G league season runs through the end of March.

For the 2025 season, the team will have their own home in Noblesville. You can learn about that here.

“Both feet in here in Indy for this next season but knowing that Noblesville is on the horizon that has everybody in great spirits, very excited to get a permanent home.”

Tickets for today’s game are also general admission. Tickets are $10. Taylor says the style of play is fast, up tempo.

“Super fast paced, scores in the 120’s a lot of up and down, very fast paced, coaching staff is great with getting our guys to buy into that system, we mirror what the pacers do on a nightly basis.” Said Taylor

Taylor says the team is looking forward to having some home cooking.

“Unique start with 3 road games to start the season, but everyone is very happy and more comfortable to play at home of course.” Said Taylor

