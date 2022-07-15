Indiana News

Indiana man accused of dismembering girlfriend’s body

(Photo Provided/ISP)
by: Associated Press
FOWLER, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana man is accused of dismembering his girlfriend with a chain saw and putting her remains in trash bags after she died while they were smoking methamphetamine.

Sixty-year-old Edward A. Bagwell was charged July 8 with abuse of a corpse and failure to report human remains. He’s being held at Benton County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

The Journal & Courier reports that prosecutors believe Bagwell’s girlfriend, Rita Spigner, died July 1 at his home in Ambia near the Illinois border.

According to an affidavit, he told police he cut off her legs and stuffed her torso in one trash bag and her legs in another. Police found the bagged remains on July 3.

