Infant ejected from car as police chase down Indiana man

BRYAN, Oh. (WISH) — According to police in Byron Ohio, a man from Indiana is in custody after leading police on a chase in which an infant was ejected from the vehicle.

Zachary Chervenka, 32, of Butler Indiana was wanted by police for an active arrest warrant. On December first, police attempted to make contact with Chervenka at a Walmart in Bryan, Ohio.

During the encounter with the police, Chervenka entered his vehicle and fled the scene with two children inside his car, police say.

While police pursued Chervenka, an infant was ejected from the moving car, police say this was not observed by officers at the time. Due to hazardous weather conditions and high speed, police say they terminated the pursuit.

It was not clear from police how the infant was ejected and when and where the infant was found.

Police say both children were located and the infant was taken to a hospital in Toledo, Ohio. The infant was listed as being in fair condition.

The second child was dropped off at an acquaintance of Chervenka’s home the night of the pursuit. The acquaintance contacted police shortly after.

Chervenka was arrested on December second by the Edgerton, Ohio police department. Police say he was located inside an unoccupied apartment and fled when police made contact.

Chervenka was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was also charged with endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. Pollice say the investigation is continuing and there may be more charges.