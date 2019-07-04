Indiana man sentenced for killing baby gets punched in court

GIBSON CO., Ind. (CNN Newsource) – Seemingly out of nowhere, a punch to the face. It happened as a man accused of killing his baby walked out of an Indiana courtroom Wednesday.

Kwin Boes had just been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of his 11-month-old son last year.

That’s when the baby’s uncle, Matt Hartley, hurled himself at Boes in the hallway.

Law enforcement ushered Boes from the scene while Hartley was handcuffed.

Hartley is now facing a charge of battery.

Boes pleaded guilty to domestic battery last month, getting him less prison time.