Indiana men's basketball adds transfer

(AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana men’s basketball head coach Mike Woodson announced the addition of Dallas James to the team on Tuesday.

James is a 7-0 center from South Carolina State. He played four years there and will be using his extra year of eligibility for this season.

James played in 26 of 32 games last year for South Carolina State. He averaged .8 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.3 minutes per game.

He shot 56.2% from the field in the 70 games he played there in four years.

James graduated from South Carolina State with a degree in electrical engineering technology. He had a 4.0 GPA.

He’s the 13th and final scholarship player on the roster for the 2024-25 season.

He’s the son of Jerome James, who played 9 seasons in the NBA.

