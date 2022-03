News

Indiana native hosts kids’ show on Nickelodeon

Emmanuel Carter is the host of “Noggin Knows,” Nickelodeon’s variety show for preschoolers, but what you ma ynot know is that he’s a lifetime resident of central Indiana.

He’s a broad ripple high school graduate, actor, singer, director and writer.

The first season of “Noggin Knows” was also shot in Indiana, and Carter wrote all of the songs.

Carter has also done work for Netflix, TV One, Investigation Discovery and he’s the busiest commercial actor in all of Indiana.